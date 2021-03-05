SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.