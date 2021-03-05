SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,248 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 60.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPX by 17.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 3.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

