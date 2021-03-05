SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.15 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.