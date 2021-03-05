ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $513.67 and last traded at $516.00. Approximately 1,804,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,452,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.
The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.