ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $513.67 and last traded at $516.00. Approximately 1,804,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,452,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $549.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

