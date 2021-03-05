Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires A$30,146.37 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Deborah Page bought 24,292 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,146.37 ($21,533.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Get Service Stream alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Service Stream’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through four segments: Fixed Communications, Network Construction, Energy & Water, and Comdain Infrastructure segments. The Fixed Communications segment engages in the provision of a range of operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services, including customer connections for owners of fixed-line telecommunication; and service and network assurance; design, construction, and installation of broadband services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.