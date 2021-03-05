Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 55,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,271. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

