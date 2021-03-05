Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

