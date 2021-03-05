Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $15,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NTR stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

