Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

SNSE stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

