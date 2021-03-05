Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SNSE stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
