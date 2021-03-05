Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

