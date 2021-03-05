Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $14.50 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

