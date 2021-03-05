Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.20 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00739552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.