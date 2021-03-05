Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

NYSE:RBC opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

