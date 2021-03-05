Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

