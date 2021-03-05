Sei Investments Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $98.74 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,532. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

