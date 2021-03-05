Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,419 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.03 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

