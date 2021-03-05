Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.33

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 3486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

