SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 8.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $218.44 and last traded at $229.68. 11,546,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 4,155,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

