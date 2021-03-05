Scott A. Bibaud Sells 167,030 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atomera by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

