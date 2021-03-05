Scott A. Bibaud Sells 167,030 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
