Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

