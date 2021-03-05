Scotiabank Increases Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$37.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$26.32 on Wednesday. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.40.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

