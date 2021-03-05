SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

SciPlay stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SciPlay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

