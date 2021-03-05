SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

SciPlay stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

