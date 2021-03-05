Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,609,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

