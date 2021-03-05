Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 757 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,246,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

