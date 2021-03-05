Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

TTD opened at $640.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $818.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

