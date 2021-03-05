Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

