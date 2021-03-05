Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,570 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,868,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $870,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $170.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $203.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

