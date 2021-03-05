Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

