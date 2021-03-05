Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,533,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,275,000.

GEM stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

