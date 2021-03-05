Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

