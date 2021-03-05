Savalle Sims Sells 3,668 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36.

Savalle Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20.

Discovery stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 15.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 234.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

