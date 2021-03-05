Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.
STSA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.