Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

STSA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

