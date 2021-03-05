Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

