Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.27.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. 44,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.