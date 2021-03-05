Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,777,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.