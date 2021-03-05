Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 135,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,264. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.