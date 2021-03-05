Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 135,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,264. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
