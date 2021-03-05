Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $25.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

