Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 652,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 167,489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

