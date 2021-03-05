Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.94% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.64 ($12.52).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.38 ($9.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,708,633 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.22. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

