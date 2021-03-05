Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.94% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.64 ($12.52).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.38 ($9.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,708,633 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.22. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

