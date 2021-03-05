Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in February

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Sands China has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

