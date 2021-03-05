Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in February

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Sands China has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.