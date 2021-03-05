Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

SBG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 959,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,683. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

