Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

