Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

