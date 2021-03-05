Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.48. 2,132,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,161,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

