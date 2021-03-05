Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

