Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $202.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $208.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.85.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.36. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,989. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $227.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

