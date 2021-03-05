Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the January 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.