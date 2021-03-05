Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,574 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

