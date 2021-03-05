Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,572 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $296.45. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

